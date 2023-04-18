Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Seward police chief pleads guilty to sexual extortion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former Seward police chief pleads guilty to sexual extortion
Former Seward police chief pleads guilty to sexual extortion 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former local police chief has pleaded guilty to sexual extortion.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that Robert Baldwin, Jr., the former chief of Seward pleaded guilty to sexual extortion and official opression.

Baldwin was charged in 2020 after two women accused him of using his position to gain sexual favors.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 12:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.