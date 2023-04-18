Former Seward police chief pleads guilty to sexual extortion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former local police chief has pleaded guilty to sexual extortion.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that Robert Baldwin, Jr., the former chief of Seward pleaded guilty to sexual extortion and official opression.
Baldwin was charged in 2020 after two women accused him of using his position to gain sexual favors.
