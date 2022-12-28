Watch CBS News
Former Seneca Valley High School security guard faces child porn charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former security guard at Seneca Valley High School is facing child porn charges.

Police first started investigating 24-year-old Alan Cowan last year for a possible sexual assault reported by a 17-year-old student. The victim said she and other students also sent sexually explicit photos to Cowan at his request.

Police say Cowan then sent those images to at least seven other people. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

