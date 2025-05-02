Former Punxsutawney Groundhog Club president dies

Former Punxsutawney Groundhog Club president William "Bill" Deeley died.

Deeley was the president of the Inner Circle, as well as Punxsutawney Phil's handler. "With heavy hearts," the club shared the news of his death on Facebook Thursday.

"Bill embodied the magic and cheer that is Groundhog Day. He was at the forefront of the worldwide expansion that took the holiday from our little town to the entire world," the Groundhog Club said in a social media post.

The top hat- and tuxedo-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which was founded in 1887, are responsible for making the trek every Feb. 2 to Gobbler's Knob, where Punxsutawney Phil predicts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

According to lore, there is only one Punxsutawney Phil, the same way there is only one Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. Phil's Inner Groundhog Club attributes his longevity to the elixir of life, which he drinks every summer. The Inner Circle president has a cane which, according to legend, allows him to speak Groundhogese and hear Phil's yearly prediction.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club shared photos on Facebook, remembering Deeley.

"He made our community a better place, and his contagious smile will live on in our hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill's family. Thank you for everything and for simply always being you," the club wrote.

Groundhog Day is a big deal in the town of Punxsutawney, drawing tens of thousands of visitors, including the governor. This year's crowd was one of the largest ever, the current Inner Circle president said. Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.