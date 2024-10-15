Biden, first lady Jill Biden, JD Vance all traveling to Pennsylvania Tuesday

On the heels of visits to Pennsylvania by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and JD Vance are all traveling to the Keystone State Tuesday for various events.

Mr. Biden was announced Monday as the guest speaker at the Philadelphia Democratic Party's Democratic City Committee Dinner, which will also be attended by Mayor Cherelle Parker, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and other Democratic city and state officials. Tuesday's dinner will be held at the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 banquet hall in South Philadelphia.

The president was most recently in Pennsylvania just one week ago to campaign for Sen. Bob Casey in Montgomery County.

According to Kamala Harris' campaign, Dr. Biden's visit to the Philadelphia suburbs caps five days of events in key battleground states. Since last Friday, the first lady has traveled to Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin to urge people to vote.

And one day after Trump's town hall in Oaks, his running mate JD Vance is slated to attend a town hall of his own in Montgomery County. The event is being hosted by Moms for America at the Union League Liberty Hill in Lafayette Hill.

According to Moms for America, discussion will focus on "inflation, protecting women's sports, stopping the crime epidemic, and securing the border."

Vance has campaigned in the Delaware Valley and Pennsylvania numerous times since joining the GOP ticket, including the same day that Harris formally announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate in Philadelphia.

Most recently, Vance hosted a town hall in Reading, Pennsylvania on Oct. 12, and spoke in Newtown, Pennsylvania last month at a Bucks County athletic club.

Both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns have spent lots of time and money in Pennsylvania leading up to the Nov. 5 election. With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is the largest of the battleground states. Speaking in Pittsburgh last month, CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said "It's hard to see a path to the White House for either candidate that doesn't run through Pennsylvania," he said. "Pennsylvania is crucial when it comes to the electoral map."

According to recent CBS News polling, Trump and Harris remain in a near tie among likely voters nationwide and in battleground states. Harris has a slight lead over Trump nationally, 51% to 48% among likely voters, but has an even slimmer lead in battlegrounds, 50% to 49%.