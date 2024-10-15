JD Vance to speak in Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, is set to visit Pittsburgh on Thursday for another campaign stop.

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at The Pennsylvanian on Liberty Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and a link for tickets can be found online.

The Republican vice presidential candidate has frequented the Pittsburgh area several times since becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate.

In August, he spoke to veterans at an invite-only event in Lower Burrell at the VFW Post 92. Vance also made a stop at the Monroeville Convention Center late last month before returning to Butler County and the site where Trump was nearly assassinated in July.

Tim Walz in Pittsburgh

The vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a rally and several campaign events.

Walz is kicking off his day in western Pennsylvania at two events in Lawrence and Butler counties during the afternoon, starting in Volant. Following those two events, Walz will be attending a rally in Pittsburgh.

Recent CBS News polling shows that the race remains a tight contest with Harris having a slight lead over Trump, 51% to 48% nationally among likely voters, and 50% to 49% in battleground states.