Former President Bill Clinton visiting the Pittsburgh area this week

Former President Bill Clinton to visit the Pittsburgh area this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Bill Clinton is set to come to the Pittsburgh area this week.

The former president will come to the area on Tuesday. He will encourage Pennsylvanians to return their mail ballots or vote early.

Details of the former president's visit remain scarce, but he is expected to be in Westmoreland County, according to an email from the Harris-Walz campaign.

Bidens return to Pittsburgh for Harris campaign

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Pittsburgh on Saturday to support Vice President Harris' presidential campaign.

The president held an event with union workers at Laborers' International Union of North America, Local 1058, saying former President Trump wouldn't work for them.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden spoke to teachers in Pittsburgh. She called on them to guide their students and help elect Vice President Harris.

Trump campaign also focused on Pa. voters

Both former President Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance were in Pennsylvania with campaign events as well.

The former president held a rally at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center, while Sen. Vance was in Erie at an event at Penn State Behrend's campus to talk about economic issues.

Both candidates vie for battleground state of Pennsylvania

With less than two weeks until Election Day, candidates are ramping up their campaigns.

Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state and some political experts say it's the key to winning the election. The state, including the Pittsburgh area, has seen multiple visits from the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns.

The election is on Nov. 5.