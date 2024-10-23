Watch CBS News
Biden to visit Pittsburgh on Saturday

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Saturday for "political engagements," the White House said. 

The White House issued a travel advisory for Biden's visit to Pittsburgh on Oct. 26 but provided no other details. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for a joint rally with Michelle Obama that day. 

With less than two weeks until Election Day, candidates are ramping up their campaigns. On Wednesday, Harris is set to participate in a CNN town hall from Pennsylvania. Trump, meanwhile, spent Wednesday campaigning in Georgia.

Candidates vie for battleground state of Pennsylvania 

Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state and some political experts say it's the key to winning the election. The state, including the Pittsburgh area, has seen multiple visits from the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns. 

Trump was most recently in the Pittsburgh area over the weekend, attending a Steelers game on Sunday after holding a rally in Latrobe on Saturday. Harris visited Pittsburgh to push her economic plan in September and held a rally in Erie last week

Monday was the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote. The election is on Nov. 5. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

