Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump campaigns focus on Pennsylvania this weekend

Campaigns focus on Pennsylvania with 10 days to go

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The countdown to Election Day is on and we've got less than 10 days until America picks its next president.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final pushes in the battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

This weekend, several high-profile political names will be in the Keystone State hoping to speak both with supporters and possible undecided voters.

President Joe Biden is among them coming to Pennsylvania and he will be in Pittsburgh, but it's unclear where or when as the details from the White House have been scarce, issuing a travel advisory saying he'll be here for "political engagements." It's President Biden's first visit to Pittsburgh since Labor Day.

First Lady Jill Biden will also be in Pennsylvania today, starting in eastern Pennsylvania in Delaware County in the morning and then she'll be in Pittsburgh at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, both former President Trump and his running mate Sen. J.D. Vance will be in Pennsylvania.

The former president is holding a rally at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Sen. Vance will be in the northwestern part of the Commonwealth in Erie. He's going to an event at Penn State Behrend's campus to talk about economic issues.

Also, according to our CBS affiliate in Erie, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will also be in Erie on Saturday, rallying support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

