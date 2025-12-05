Former Ligonier Valley police chief and alleged drug dealer charged

A former Westmoreland County police chief and a man accused of dealing him prescription pills are facing charges amid an ongoing investigation, the district attorney's office announced on Friday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said text messages revealed that then-Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger was getting prescription pain pills from Michael Hootman as early as January 2021, picking them up while he was on duty. Prosecutors said multiple witnesses testified to a grand jury that Hootman was their source for drugs, including marijuana, cocaine and pharmaceuticals.

When Pennsylvania State Police conducted surveillance at Hootman's home in April and May of 2023, police said they saw Berger in his unmarked police cruiser making exchanges with Hootman. Text messages showed Berger was there to get pain meds from Hootman, investigators said.

During the investigation, police said they saw several other people going to Hootman's homes for quick visits that appeared to be drug deals. But prosecutors said Berger never conducted an investigation into Hootman for drug trafficking, and Berger never arrested Hootman for the drug deals he saw.

When investigators searched Berger's police vehicle, they said they found discarded prescriptions they believe were taken from the station's drug take-back box. A search of Hootman's home turned up cocaine, marijuana, testosterone and prescription bills, the district attorney's office said.

Both Berger and Hootman were charged on Friday after a presentment before a grand jury. Berger is charged with bribery, theft, obstruction of administration of law, criminal use of a communication facility and several drug-related charges. Hootman is charged with bribery and drug-related offenses like trafficking.

Berger, who had been the chief since 2019, was fired in May 2023 after state police and Homeland Security raided the Ligonier Valley Police Department.