Ligonier Valley Police Commission votes to fire Chief John Berger

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Ligonier Valley Police Commission voted Tuesday to fire Chief John Berger.

State police and Homeland Security agents raided the Ligonier Valley Police Department last week and seized Berger's phone and police cruiser. Details about the raid are limited at this time.

Mike Matrunics has been named the new police chief, and the department is operating without interruption.

An internal investigation is underway.

