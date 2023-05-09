Watch CBS News
Ligonier Valley Police Commission votes to fire Chief John Berger

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State police and federal agents raid Ligonier Valley Police Department
State police and federal agents raid Ligonier Valley Police Department 00:25

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Ligonier Valley Police Commission voted Tuesday to fire Chief John Berger.

State police and Homeland Security agents raided the Ligonier Valley Police Department last week and seized Berger's phone and police cruiser. Details about the raid are limited at this time. 

Mike Matrunics has been named the new police chief, and the department is operating without interruption.  

An internal investigation is underway.   

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

