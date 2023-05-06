State police and federal agents raid Ligonier Valley Police Department

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - State police along with federal, homeland security agents raided the Ligonier Valley Police Department headquarters this week.

According to a report from the Trib, the department was not notified of the raid and it's unclear what they were looking for.

However, the department's chief, John Berger, has been on administrative leave since Thursday.

The police force was only founded four years ago when they merged Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough's departments.

