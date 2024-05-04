Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Ligonier police chief arrested for alleged sexual assault

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former police chief is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient at a recovery center in Westmoreland County.

John Berger, the former Ligonier police chief, was fired last year following a raid at the police department

State police say he was working at DreamLife Recovery in Donegal as a behavioral health technician, where they say he admitted to sexually assaulting a patient there this month.

He's now behind bars at the Westmoreland County Prison. 

First published on May 4, 2024 / 9:07 PM EDT

