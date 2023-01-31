Food banks preparing for increase in need after extra SNAP benefits end

ELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - There's a genuine possibility local food banks could be stressed to the limit in the next few months.

Those receiving SNAP benefits are about to see the end of the COVID-era extra emergency monthly payments. That likely means more customers for local food banks and pantries.

The extra payments are expected to come to an end in February. Since 2020, many in the program relied on that extra amount to keep their families fed. With the loss of that emergency food money, those in need face skyrocketing food prices, making food banks a lifeline to keep families fed.

Inflation is also slamming food banks as they pay higher costs to stock their shelves as donations are dropping.

"Back in the 2000s, fundraising equated to 10 percent of our budget," Westmoreland Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller told KDKA-TV. "It's now more than 60 to 70 percent of our budget. We are already receiving phone calls from people who are concerned about what this looks like for March."

