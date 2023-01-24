Watch CBS News
SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic levels

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SNAP benefits will soon be back to pre-pandemic levels.

The reduction comes as inflation remains high.

Starting at the end of February, SNAP benefits will be reduced by $95 to $250 per person per month.

Food prices remain high, and food pantries and soup kitchens are preparing to see a surge.

"Everyone knows the cost to fill a grocery cart is exponentially higher than it was previously. We're trying to be really conscious of the fact that people who are on any kind of subsidy have less buying power right now," said Michael Kovatich of the Windber Area Community Kitchen.

You can help by donating or volunteering at your local food pantry.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

