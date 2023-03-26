Following a night of storms, heavy winds, and power outages, cleanup begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a night of wicked winds and heavy storms brought down trees and power lines, as well as damaged buildings and closed roads, cleanup efforts have begun across the region.

Here in Allegheny County, a gymnastics building used by Rain Athletics to train for their all-star cheerleading competitions had its roof peeled back, almost like you would open a can.

Luckily, the building was not occupied and no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, in McKeesport on Saturday, one person had to be taken to the hospital as the high winds caused a tree to come down onto their car.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on North Lincoln Avenue.

A witness said he thought the person had been killed, but they weren't, luckily.

However, their condition and injuries are unknown at this time.

As for power outages, FirstEnergy told KDKA in a statement that the outages affecting West Penn Power and Penn Power customers started late yesterday afternoon and into the darkness has them still needing to assess damages.

In the KDKA viewing area, more than 50,000 West Penn Power customers were affected by outages but now, more than 36,000 have been restored while more than 55,000 Penn Power customers were affected by outages and 38,000 have been restored.

You can track FirstEnergy outages on their website at this link.

Now, as of just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, Duquesne Light Company said that they have worked throughout the night to restore power to the 40,000 customers experiencing an outage.

Eleven thousand currently remain without power and Duquesne has said they expect them to be completely restored by 8 p.m. tomorrow with many of those expected to be restored sooner.

Duquesne's outage map can also be found on its website.

In the surrounding areas, PennDOT has provided updates on road closures due to flooding, downed trees and wires, as well as debris in Greene and Washington counties. You can see them below:

Greene County:

Route 4007 (Ackley Creek Road) is closed between Fletcher Run Road and Iams Hill Road in Richhill Township due to downed trees and wires.

Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road) is closed between Toms Run Road and Bluff Ridge Road in Jackson Township due to downed wires.

Washington County:

Route 2036 (Pike Run Drive) is closed between Ventura Drive and Powerhouse Road in California Borough due to flooding.

Route 2055 (Black Dog Hollow Road) is closed between Main Street and Morey Road in East Bethlehem Township due to debris on the roadway.

Route 2081 (Daisytown Road) is closed between National Pike in California Borough and Pike Run Drive in West Pike Run Township due to downed trees and wires.

PennDOT provides updates on closures on the 511PA website which you can access right here.

If you're starting cleanup today, a reminder from the power companies, if you see a downed power line, keep clear and give the power company a call so the professionals can deal with it.