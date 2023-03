1 person hospitalized after tree falls onto car on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Because of high winds Saturday, one person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on their car.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on North Lincoln Avenue.

As of right now, there's no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.