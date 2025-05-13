"Severe flooding" leaves Pennsylvania borough underwater after heavy rains, mayor says

Severe flooding has left parts of Meyersdale Borough in Somerset County underwater after heavy rains pounded the area on Tuesday.

Residents in low-lying areas have been ordered to evacuate as the Casselman River continues to rise.

"We are seeing flooding in the majority of the houses in town," Meyersdale Mayor Shane Smith said. "Some even as high as the first floor. Roads throughout the area are being destroyed by the fast-moving water."

"This is some of the most severe flooding we've ever seen," he added.

Smith said the Federal and Pennsylvania Emergency Management agencies will be in town on Wednesday for assistance. There have been no reported injuries, the mayor added.

Meyersdale residents hunker down

Butch Lepley, whose home is on 18 acres of land in Meyersdale, said he and his wife are hunkering down. Their house has not flooded, at least not yet.

"We have enough elevation where our house lies," he said. "And previous floods been through here, it never got to the house. So, we were taking a chance."

Emergency crews in the area responded to vehicles stuck in floodwaters. Smith said water rescue teams from Somerset County worked to rescue people.

Meyersdale state of emergency

The mayor announced a state of emergency in the borough that he says will be in effect throughout Tuesday night. He is asking residents in low areas to evacuate.

Meyersdale Fire Chief Mike Miller is reminding people not to drive through the high water on the roads.

"That is about our 12th vehicle that's been stuck in water today," he said. "I advise people, please, don't drive through water. It puts your life in danger and puts our lives in danger."

Pennsylvania State Police said swift water rescue teams and all volunteer fire departments are activated to respond.