Flood watches are in place for parts of the Pittsburgh area

Flood watches are in place for some parts of the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a flood threat. Saturated soils, along with training storms, will increase the chance for flash flooding through today.

Aware: Morgantown, West Virginia, under a Flood Watch through 10 p.m. tonight, has seen just over 2.25" of rain over the past 10 days.

We've seen our share of rain over the past week and a half, especially communities along and south of I-70. Morgantown, for example, has seen just over 2.25" of rain over the past 9 days. With rain totals possibly over an inch happening today, flash flooding and minor river flooding will be possible, and is the reason there's a flood watch in effect through 10 p.m. for most communities south of I-70. Wheeling has recorded just over 3 inches of rain over the past week.

By the time you see this, our best rain chance for the day has come and gone, but scattered rain chances will be around for the rest of the morning for places from Cranberry to the south. Rain chances will remain in the scattered range south of I-70 through at least 4 this afternoon. Flash flooding is flooding that can occur in as little as 6 hours after rain has moved through. Flash flooding can occur quickly and is one of the more deadly types of impact from rain and storms. If you see rain on roads or know of an area that is flood-prone, you are advised to ignore the area if at all possible.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain won't stick around very long today, with most places north of I-70 being dry this afternoon. After today, the next couple of days are looking dry. It could be a while before we see any rain at all with what we call a 'blocking high' keeping rain away and skies clear. At this point, it looks like we can expect the ridge of high pressure to stick around through at least Sunday before breaking down and allowing rain chances to creep back into the forecast. While things will be dry for the rest of the week, it may not exactly be pool weather, with high temperatures just hitting the mid to maybe upper 70s.

Back to today. After the wet start we will see temperatures hitting the mid 70s. This will be close to what we will see for highs for the rest of the week.

KDKA Weather Center

Unlike the rest of the week, this afternoon will be cloudy, and there will still be a brief passing shower chance. I have noon temperatures in the low 70s with light and variable winds today.