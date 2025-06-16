Flood watch in effect for parts of Pittsburgh area, higher rain chances Tuesday

Plenty of rain is expected this week for the Pittsburgh area. One of the rainiest days will be Tuesday and it's now also a First Alert Weather Day due to the flooding risk region-wide.

The Weather Prediction Center has a good amount of our area under a level 2 "slight" risk of flooding. There are four levels when it comes to their daily forecast, so this is a big thing.

Tuesday's rain will start up right at midnight, with rain showers and isolated storms continuing to be fairly widespread through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. We should get a little bit of a break from the rain for the rest of the morning before rain and scattered storm chances pick up for the afternoon.

Similar to what we saw over the weekend, there will be a fairly big spread on how much rain communities see. Some may see less than half an inch of rain, but others may see more than two inches of rain falling in just a couple of hours.

Today will be hot and steamy, and it looks like most, if not all, of your day will be dry. I have rain chances at just 40 percent today. Yesterday's rain chance was in the 70 percent range, and Tuesday's rain chance will also be up around 70 percent. Morning temperatures today dipped to the mid-60s, and highs are expected to hit the mid-to-upper 70s. It will be cloudy.

Looking ahead, highs on Tuesday are hitting the upper 70s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-to-low 80s. Thursday will have a chance for severe storms as a cold front rolls through during the late afternoon.

While Friday will see temperatures briefly dipping to the cool range, we will see a big warm-up heading into next week. I have next Sunday's high near 90 degrees with highs in the 90s next Monday and Tuesday.