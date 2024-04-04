Flood warnings remain in place for the Pittsburgh area as widespread flooding continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More rain is expected today, but thankfully we should see rain totals no higher than a quarter of an inch. The rain will be enough to keep the soil damp.

Today will be an improvement when it comes to rain and flooding issues. It will not be an improvement when it comes to limiting any active slides from becoming worse.

Normally the progression is you get heavy rain, and then a day or two later you get high river levels from two days to upwards of two weeks after you can see landslide issues. Things like light rain and off-and-on freezing can extend this.

Rain totals through 2 a.m. on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

We will see both of these through Sunday morning so expect to see issues continuing through at least this weekend. The weather pattern is expected to remain active next week too so landslide issues may be just starting and at this point, it looks like they will continue through at least the back half of April.

Turning to more good news.

The Ohio River at the Point has now crested just shy of the "major flood" levels. The last time river levels were this high was in January 2005.

The river crested at 28.37 feet at about 6:05a. The river is forecast to drop back into the "action" stage by midnight tonight, but will stay in the "action" stage through Sunday.

Any incoming precipitation should have no real impact on river levels through the weekend.

Getting back to your weather forecast, highs today should hit the mid-40s. Lows today were in the mid to upper 30s. Light rain showers mixed in with some snow is expected for the remainder of the morning through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at around 7-15 mph.

Conditions for the day - April 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The snowiest day of the week will likely be on Friday with a cold air mass still in place.

There's going to be a chance that we see a snow squall warning being issued during the afternoon. The most likely location would be north of Pittsburgh. High snow rates, lowered visibility, and a quick dusting of snow are all things you should expect if you encounter any squalls. Road conditions can and will change quickly.

Friday highs will be in the low 40s with morning lows in the mid to low 30s.

Finally, the weekend will see Saturday morning snow giving way to dry conditions on Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the upper 40s with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday.

7-day forecast: April 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

