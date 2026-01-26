Flights to resume at Pittsburgh International Airport following winter snow storm, hundreds of cancelations

Air travel is set to resume at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning after over 100 flights were canceled Sunday amid a winter snow storm that blanketed with western Pennsylvania with snow.

A majority of the region received well over a foot of snow, with some parts of the area reporting as much as 20 inches of snow on Sunday. It was the highest single day snowfall for Pittsburgh in nearly 16 years.

According to Pittsburgh International Airport's flight status website, more than 30 flights scheduled to depart on Monday have been canceled.

More than 40 flights scheduled to depart are on time as of early Monday morning.

"If you're traveling, check directly with your airline for the most up-to-date information on delays or cancellations," the airport said Sunday.

Airlines across the nation canceled more than 10,000 U.S. flights for Sunday, according to FlightAware. That was the most for a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 flights were canceled at Pittsburgh International on Sunday as the storm began dumping snow on western Pennsylvania.