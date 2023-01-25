First round of performers announced for 65th Annual Grammy Awards

2023 Grammys: Big names going head-to-head for Record of the Year 2023 Grammys: Big names going head-to-head for Record of the Year 01:48

NEW YORK - It's going to be a blockbuster lineup for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

CBS and The Recording Academy announced the first round of performers who will be taking the stage on "Music's Biggest Night."

Current Grammy bominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will take the stage.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8:00-11:30 PM, ET/5:00-8:30 PM, PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host.

You can watch on CBS and stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.

More performers are expected to be announced soon.

About the performers:

Bad Bunny, a two-time Grammy winner, is up for Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Música Urbana Album

Mary J. Blige, a nine-time Grammy winner, is up for six awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Son, and Best R&B Album

Brandi Carlile, a six-time Grammy winner, is nominated for seven awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album

Luke Combs is up for three nominations: Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album

Steve Lacy is up for four nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album



Lizzo, a three-time winner, is nominated for five awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album

First-time nominee Kim Petras is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Four-time winner Sam Smith is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance