First day of Marathon Weekend brings out thousands ahead of Sunday's big race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Huge crowds gathered Saturday morning in Pittsburgh to take part in the first day of the city's Marathon Weekend.

Several events were held in connection with the big race happening on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the first events for Pittsburgh's Marathon Weekend kicked off early at Point State Park. Festivities on this first day included a 5K race, a kids marathon, a toddler trot, and a pet walk.

It seemed everyone, on both two legs and four, was having a great time being out and about and getting a little exercise.

Kelsey Currie from Moon Township was in one of today's races with her kids, and she said the weather couldn't have been better.

"We're feeling great. We're feeling great. And it is a plus that it has stopped raining after weeks of rain and cold. So yeah, we'll do with the good weather for sure," Currie said.

Of course, last year's marathon weekend was a different story. The big race saw pouring rain, making one of America's toughest marathon courses even harder for the thousands of runners that came out. But spirits weren't dampened then, and it seems with the clearer forecast this weekend, they won't be dampened now.

Every athlete out on Saturday, whether big or small, seemed to be enjoying a beautiful day in the neighborhood and running into their friends and neighbors.

"It's just fun to see all the people. Run into people we know doing the kids' race, and it's nice to just be out and about with people again and just enjoying the beautiful day," Katie Gretz said.

One thing is certain from this 15th Marathon Weekend, everyone who participated in Saturday's events and getting ready to step off on Sunday is already a winner for just coming out and having fun.

Good luck to all the runners taking part in Sunday's marathon.