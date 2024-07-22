Watch CBS News
Local News

Abandoned and condemned church in Pittsburgh area catches fire

By Alexandra Todd

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Abandoned church in Fayette County goes up in flames
Abandoned church in Fayette County goes up in flames 01:21

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An abandoned and condemned church in Fayette County went up in flames on Sunday night, destroying the building and injuring a firefighter. 

First Baptist Church in Brownsville is now just piles of brick and stone remains. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Fayette County EMS was called to Market Street for the fire. 

Firefighters found flames engulfing the church and smoke billowing from the top was seen from blocks away.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. There were 13 fire departments on the scene from Fayette and Washington counties.

Investigators say the church has been condemned for many years. The fire marshall is investigating. 


© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.