Abandoned and condemned church in Pittsburgh area catches fire

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An abandoned and condemned church in Fayette County went up in flames on Sunday night, destroying the building and injuring a firefighter.

First Baptist Church in Brownsville is now just piles of brick and stone remains. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Fayette County EMS was called to Market Street for the fire.

Firefighters found flames engulfing the church and smoke billowing from the top was seen from blocks away.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. There were 13 fire departments on the scene from Fayette and Washington counties.

Investigators say the church has been condemned for many years. The fire marshall is investigating.



