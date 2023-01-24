First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Western Pa. ahead of Wednesday storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Let's get right into Wednesday morning. It's going to be a sleep-in-and-you'll-miss-it event with quick three-to-five inches of snow being put down for many communities between Interstate 70 and Interstate 80.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:37 Sunset: 5:29

Today: Today should be dry but overcast. I am pulling back on the flurry chance that I had in the forecast for today yesterday. Afternoon highs will be seasonal with a warmer than 'normal' start to the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Wednesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to morning snow chances.

Aware: A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning due to snow's impact on the morning commute.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA Weather Center

The reason for the snow is going to be a fast-moving warm front lifting north. Due to the location of the anchoring low-pressure center, some usual suspect places like the snow belt of Indiana and Armstrong counties aren't expected to see the largest totals.

KDKA Weather Center

At this time it looks like parts of the Laurels and places in Butler and Lawrence counties have the best shot at seeing more than five inches of snow. There is an outside shot western areas of Allegheny County also see more than five inches of snow.

The snow should begin around 6 a.m. for most places and will be changing over to rain by 11 a.m. The rest of the day will see off-and-on rain showers with highs edging into the mid to low 40s. It will be breezy.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers will return to snow chances at around midnight on Thursday morning. Some of the snow showers at this point could be intense with moderate to light issues expected for roads on Thursday morning.

For today, expect cloudy skies through the day with winds coming in out of the west at 7-12mph. Highs today will be back in the mid-30s with morning lows dipping to the mid-20s for most places. I have noon temperatures around 33 with 3 p.m. temps at 36°.

7-day forecast: Jan. 24, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!