First Alert Weather: Winter storm system is here and heavy snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - That winter storm system is here, and it has triggered us into First Alert Weather Mode.

Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning KDKA Weather Center

Heavy snow will blanket the area this afternoon. This will be more of the heavy, wet snow versus fluffy snow. Most of the area will be seeing 1-3" of snow since there is a winter weather advisory in place, including Allegheny County.

Areas towards the center of the state are underneath a Winter Storm Warning, and they could see between 5-8" of snow.

Estimated snowfall today - January 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Our southern counties including Washington, Greene, Monongalia, and lower elevations of Fayette will be seeing a mix of rain with the chance for freezing rain and/or sleet.

This could make roadways icy and slick.

Timeline for winter weather today - January 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Travel will be slushy and tricky this afternoon due to the snow and ice, so be cautious if you have to head out today!

By this evening, we will see a light mix but improving weather conditions. Overnight, scattered snow showers start back up and last throughout Sunday. We could pick up another additional couple of inches of snow, and higher elevations could see another 2-4".

Great for those ski resorts! Highs this weekend will be chilly in the mid-30s.

Monday will be our driest day with mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system will be moving in on Tuesday, but this one will be more of a rainmaker by the looks of it.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

It will start off with some mixing showers then switch to all rain later on.

We're going to monitor this closely since this could bring us more than enough water. Another switchover to a rain/snow mix is possible on Wednesday.

7-day forecast: January 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

