First Alert Weather: Wind warnings and advisories in place as next big storm rolls through

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/12)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/12) 02:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong winds are set to return to the area today and the strongest winds are expected in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges where winds are expected to gust to around 60 mph. 

Wind gusts in Pittsburgh could hit 50 mph. 

The Wind Advisory in place for Allegheny County and most everywhere else kicks off at 4 p.m. 

temp3.png
Wind advisory and warnings in place KDKA Weather Center

The Laurel Highlands are under a High Wind Warning starting at 10 a.m. Warnings and Advisories go through Sunday morning. 

Strong winds can cause frequent power outages and tree downings.  

We ask that you remain weather-aware due to conditions over the weekend. Power outages will be even more of an issue due to the cold settling in for the weekend.  

temp4.png
Wind gusts from Friday into Saturday KDKA Weather Center

The coldest temperatures of the season so far will roll in on Saturday morning. Now technically we will see temperatures at the surface slowly ticking down beginning on Saturday and continuing through most of the week next week. 

One of the best ways to measure the cold air mass is by measuring the 850mb temperature. This temperature is ~3°C today, ~-11°C on Saturday, and then bottoms out near 20°C starting Sunday and continuing through the work week next week.  

temp2.png
Conditions for the day - Friday, January 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking at our past week, it appears the cold air will be in place through next Sunday with us starting to warm back up to near or above normal beginning on Monday. 

I didn't see any other big winter storm systems heading our way through almost the end of the month, but things can change pretty quickly there.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: January 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 7:07 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

