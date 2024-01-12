First Alert Weather: Wind warnings and advisories in place as next big storm rolls through
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong winds are set to return to the area today and the strongest winds are expected in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges where winds are expected to gust to around 60 mph.
Wind gusts in Pittsburgh could hit 50 mph.
The Wind Advisory in place for Allegheny County and most everywhere else kicks off at 4 p.m.
The Laurel Highlands are under a High Wind Warning starting at 10 a.m. Warnings and Advisories go through Sunday morning.
Strong winds can cause frequent power outages and tree downings.
We ask that you remain weather-aware due to conditions over the weekend. Power outages will be even more of an issue due to the cold settling in for the weekend.
The coldest temperatures of the season so far will roll in on Saturday morning. Now technically we will see temperatures at the surface slowly ticking down beginning on Saturday and continuing through most of the week next week.
One of the best ways to measure the cold air mass is by measuring the 850mb temperature. This temperature is ~3°C today, ~-11°C on Saturday, and then bottoms out near 20°C starting Sunday and continuing through the work week next week.
Looking at our past week, it appears the cold air will be in place through next Sunday with us starting to warm back up to near or above normal beginning on Monday.
I didn't see any other big winter storm systems heading our way through almost the end of the month, but things can change pretty quickly there.
