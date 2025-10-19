Heavy winds, thunderstorms possible in the Pittsburgh area on Sunday | First Alert Weather
Today is a First Alert Weather Day with highs again in the mid-70s. It'll also be windy with gusts around 30-40 mph, so make sure you secure those loose outdoor Halloween decorations and cover up anything that you don't want to get wet.
There will be scattered showers and possible thunderstorms starting around 1-2 p.m.
There's a marginal risk for severe weather across the region (1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms. We have a squall line moving through shortly after that into the evening, which will be the cold front. With the warm, humid air and increasing wind shear, this provides enough instability for a few storms to form, where an isolated, brief/weak tornado can't be ruled out.
Most locations will just see rain with .50-1" estimated totals. The rain will be beneficial to our drought situation, but we still need over 1" to catch up to our deficit for the month.
Monday, we will have a few early showers, and high temperatures will be back to normal in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and then the chill takes over for the rest of the week with highs only in the 50s.
