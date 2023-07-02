Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Isolated, severe storms possible into evening hours

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/2)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/2) 03:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our gloomy Sunday continues, but that's a good tool for keeping any severe storm development at bay.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m. Sunset: 8:55 p.m.

fa-headlines-with-adjustable-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY NIGHT

AWARE: Showers and storms again Monday but mainly dry July 4.

The heavy rain from overnight and this morning has tapered to a few scattered showers. Now, attention turns to the west, where any clearing could lead to the development of some isolated severe thunderstorms through late tonight and a good chance for moderate to heavy rain moving through this evening. 

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect tonight, and you'll want to stay weather aware for the possibility of flash flooding—especially in areas already saturated from previous rain this weekend.

list-center.png
KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, the severe chance wanes, but Monday looks full of showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the day. 

Skies will dry out just in time for Independence Day, for the most part. While we can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm, chances are good we'll see some dry time for Fourth of July festivities and fireworks time.

The unsettled, wet pattern returns starting Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

7-day-icast-1.png
KDKA Weather Center

