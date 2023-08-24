First Alert Weather: Hot, humid, and stormy weather expected Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for a hot and humid afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs will rise into the mid and upper 80s along with dewpoints ranging in the low to mid 70s making it feel almost tropical outside. Heat index values will be in the 90s, so be careful with any strenuous outdoor activities.

Humidity over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Although we saw a lot of rain yesterday evening, we're still not done with the rain quite yet.

There's still another round of some strong to severe storms this afternoon, and it'll last into the overnight hours. Scattered showers and storms take over the area by tonight and should wrap up by Friday morning.

Things finally start to cool off Friday, and the humidity will drop heading into the weekend.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be in the low 80s with more comfortable humidity levels. This weekend is looking pretty good with the exception of some isolated showers or storms Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on both days with sunshine eating up most of the time.

The nicer weather continues into next week with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

More isolated storms come back into play Tuesday, but that will be ahead of a cold front that will drop our temperatures down for Wednesday into the mid-70s.

7-day forecast: August 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!