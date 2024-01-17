Weather

First Alert Weather: A Wind Chill Advisory goes through noon

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yes, it's cold out there.  

This type of weather is certainly extreme. We see temperatures at or below 10 degrees about as often as we see 90-degree days in Pittsburgh.  

temp2-1.png
Conditions over the next three days - January 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

These aren't guaranteed in any one year but you can expect to see at least one of two per year. The most was in 1977 when we saw 42 days that year with temperatures at or below 10°. 

The most 90-degree days we have ever seen were in 1881 officially. When it comes to modern-day data (1948 and beyond) we saw 38 90° in 1988.

My forecast keeps below 0° wind chills in place all morning long with high temperatures hitting 20 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be fairly steady, coming in out of the southwest at around 10mph. 

temp3.png
Temperatures with the wind chill today - January 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The cold air mass stays in place through the weekend. The coldest days will be today and also Saturday. Both days should see mostly sunny weather. 

I have Saturday highs near 20 degrees as well, but we likely won't see morning lows as cold due to clouds sticking around. I don't expect we will see wind chills falling to below 0° at least widespread but we will see.

I do want to quickly talk about Friday's snow chances where it appears like we will see a couple of inches of snow falling during the morning.  

temp5.png
What we're expecting on a First Alert Weather Day this Friday KDKA Weather Center

The timing again will be poor with snow chances highest during the morning rush. The storm system where this snow will come from is still moving inland and hasn't cleared the Rockies yet (obviously). The track and amount of snow can certainly still change but at this point, we are going to issue a First Alert Day due to the possibility of accumulating snow having a significant impact on your day.  

temp1.png
7-day forecast: January 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:08 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

