Fire tears through home in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple fire crews responded to a scene in Scott Township on Sunday.

Initial calls came in from the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Officials tell KDKA-TV that two people were transported from the scene. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Neighbors nearby describe hearing an explosion before the house went up.

"My wife came and asked me if I heard an explosion and I didn't, and about a minute later, she came down saying the house next door was on fire, and we needed to get out immediately. So I got out, all of our kids got out," neighbor Patrick Volk said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.