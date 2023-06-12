Fire damages rare, priceless plants at Phipps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rare and priceless plants at Phipps Conservatory were damaged after a fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that firefighters were called to a one-alarm fire on Frank Curto Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators determined the fire started in the Orchid Room, though the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said some plants were damaged, but the estimated cost of the damage wasn't known.

According to Phipps' website, the Orchid Room has several "exotic and breathtaking species" like miniature orchids and the Barbara Tisherman Slipper Orchid Collection.

No one was injured.