Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages rare, priceless plants at Phipps

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rare and priceless plants at Phipps Conservatory were damaged after a fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that firefighters were called to a one-alarm fire on Frank Curto Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators determined the fire started in the Orchid Room, though the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Officials said some plants were damaged, but the estimated cost of the damage wasn't known.

According to Phipps' website, the Orchid Room has several "exotic and breathtaking species" like miniature orchids and the Barbara Tisherman Slipper Orchid Collection.

No one was injured. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.