Fire damages home on Elm Street in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters made a rapid response to a home in Wilkinsburg early Tuesday morning.

The blaze started around 1:30 a.m. at a house along Elm Street.

It appears that everyone made it out safely, and crews evacuated the neighboring homes as well.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.