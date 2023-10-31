Featured on Talk Pittsburgh: Pizza Davide pumpkin pizza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just in time for Halloween, Pizza Davide is in the kitchen making us something unique - Pumpkin Pizza.

Pumpkin Pizza

12 oz pizza dough

4 oz pumpkin puree

6 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

6 oz roasted pumpkin

hot honey to taste

parmesan to taste

Pumpkin Puree

6 oz whole milk

1 oz heavy cream

1 tbsp evoo

2 tbsp minced garlic

8 oz pumpkin puree

1 clove

1 allspice berry

1 dried bay leaf

1 tsp black peppercorn

2 oz fresh sage

2 oz fresh parsley

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

-Fry the garlic in the evoo for 4 minutes over medium/low heat in a sauce pot

-Wrap the spices and herbs in cheesecloth

-Add milk and heavy cream, and the sachet of herbs and spices

-Simmer for at least 60 minutes, being careful to not let it come to a full boil

-Remove the sachet and then mix in pumpkin puree

-Add the apple cider vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper

Roasted Pumpkin

1 medium pumpkin, chop

2 oz fresh, chopped sage

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 oz evoo

- Dice the pumpkin into 4"x.5" slices

-Toss all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl

-Season with salt and pepper, adding slightly more than usual (pumpkin will lose some saltiness after roasting).

Roast at 425 for 15 minutes or until golden brown

To Make the Pizza:

-Open the pizza dough into a 12" circle

-Spread pumpkin puree evenly onto the dough

-add slices of mozzarella

-add slices of pumpkin

-bake on a pizza stone at 550 for 5-8 minutes, or until golden brown

-finish with hot honey, and parmesan