Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Featured on Talk Pittsburgh: Halloween candy-inspired cocktails

/ CBS Pittsburgh

What's Hoppin': Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar
What's Hoppin': Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar 04:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar's self-appointed director of vibes, Tyler Lewis, is back on Talk Pittsburgh for Halloween. He's got some candy-inspired shooters for Heather and Mary to try.

Featured Flavors:

  • Skittles
  • Tootsie Roll
  • M&Ms
  • Snickers
  • Bubble Gum
  • Sour Patch Kids
blue-sky-halloween-cocktails.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Here are the recipes for each: 

  • Skittles-Infused Vodka
    • Add one bottle of vodka to a jar with one large bag of Skittles
    • Let the mixture infuse for 24-48 hours
    • Strain the white residue from the mixture using a cheesecloth or coffee filters
  • Tootsie Roll Shooter
    • 1 part Orange Juice
    • 1 part Creme de Cacao
    • 1 part Coffee Liqueur 
  • M&Ms
    • 1 part Amaretto
    • 1 part Coffee Liqueur 
  • Snickers
    • 1 part Kahlua
    • 1 part Frangelico
    • 1 part Irish Cream Liqueur 
  • Bubble Gum
    • 1 part Irish Cream Liqueur
    • 1 part Banana Liqueur 
    • 1 part Blue Curacao
  • Sour Patch Kids
    • 1 part Vodka
    • 1 part Blue Curacao
    • 1 part Grenadine
    • 1 part Sour Mix

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.