Featured on Talk Pittsburgh: Halloween candy-inspired cocktails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar's self-appointed director of vibes, Tyler Lewis, is back on Talk Pittsburgh for Halloween. He's got some candy-inspired shooters for Heather and Mary to try.
Featured Flavors:
- Skittles
- Tootsie Roll
- M&Ms
- Snickers
- Bubble Gum
- Sour Patch Kids
Here are the recipes for each:
- Skittles-Infused Vodka
- Add one bottle of vodka to a jar with one large bag of Skittles
- Let the mixture infuse for 24-48 hours
- Strain the white residue from the mixture using a cheesecloth or coffee filters
- Tootsie Roll Shooter
- 1 part Orange Juice
- 1 part Creme de Cacao
- 1 part Coffee Liqueur
- M&Ms
- 1 part Amaretto
- 1 part Coffee Liqueur
- Snickers
- 1 part Kahlua
- 1 part Frangelico
- 1 part Irish Cream Liqueur
- Bubble Gum
- 1 part Irish Cream Liqueur
- 1 part Banana Liqueur
- 1 part Blue Curacao
- Sour Patch Kids
- 1 part Vodka
- 1 part Blue Curacao
- 1 part Grenadine
- 1 part Sour Mix
