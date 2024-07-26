Fayette County woman charged with stealing $600K while caring for neighbor with dementia

Fayette County woman charged with stealing $600K while caring for her neighbor

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Fayette County woman is facing more than a thousand felony charges after police say she preyed on a vulnerable member of the community.

Lisa Costolo is accused of the unthinkable: stealing from the person who trusted her. After a lengthy investigation, state police uncovered she stole more than a half a million dollars.

"Norma Scott worked her whole life, saved, managed her money so it would be there for her when she needed it most," said Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Melinda Dellarose.

Norma Scott was a widow and never had any children. When she became ill with severe dementia, she knew she was going to need help. So she turned to someone she trusted: her friend and neighbor, Lisa Costolo.

"She acted as her power of attorney, fiduciary position of trust," said Dellarose.

Instead, prosecutors say the 58-year-old used that position to steal her friend's life savings over the course of a two-year period.

The total amount withdrawn by checks and ATM withdrawals was $691,888.18, Dellarose said.

Costolo showed up on state police radar when Scott became a full-time resident of Uniontown Health and Rehab in 2018.

Just two years later, Costolo told the care home Scott could no longer afford the monthly payments and needed to apply for Medicaid. When the application, which requires five years of past bank statements was returned, a red flag went up and the care home called police.

"I'm very grateful to the members at the facility," said Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Kelley.

When questioned, Costolo said Scott wanted her to use the money to take care of herself and her children.

"We've detailed what some of those expenses were: her daughter's wedding dress, different trips. So she definitely used the money to her own benefit and ultimately to the detriment of Norma," Dellarose said.

Costolo was arraigned Thursday and released on bail. She's due back in court for her preliminary hearing Aug. 14.