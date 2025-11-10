3 killed in Fayette County crash

At least three people are dead after a crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that three people were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 40 near Laurel Road in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles, police said.

Route 40 is closed in both directions. It's unclear when it will reopen.

At least three people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. (Photo: Garett Rugg)

Photos from the crash showed debris all over the road and a fire over the guardrail in a wooded area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.