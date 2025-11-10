Watch CBS News
3 killed in Fayette County crash

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

At least three people are dead after a crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer in Fayette County. 

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that three people were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 40 near Laurel Road in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles, police said. 

Route 40 is closed in both directions. It's unclear when it will reopen. 

kdka-clay-township-crash.png
At least three people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County.  (Photo: Garett Rugg)

Photos from the crash showed debris all over the road and a fire over the guardrail in a wooded area. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

