3 killed in Fayette County crash
At least three people are dead after a crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that three people were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 40 near Laurel Road in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles, police said.
Route 40 is closed in both directions. It's unclear when it will reopen.
Photos from the crash showed debris all over the road and a fire over the guardrail in a wooded area.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.