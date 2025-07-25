A tour of the food, fun and animals at the Fayette County Fair

Here's what you need to know about the Fayette County Fair

For 70 years, tens of thousands of people have visited Fayette County each year for its county fair.

The 10-day event kicked off on Thursday. Fair-goers can attend through Saturday, Aug. 2, and enjoy the carnival rides, games, food and lots of entertainment.

KDKA talked to a local vendor offering specialty food for around 20 years.

"You can get Italian sausage and sauce, cheesesteaks, meatball sandwiches, chicken parm. We make fresh dough daily for our pizzas," said Jim Cellurale of Marilyn's Italian Kitchen.

As you get deeper into the grounds, there's a large area where 4-H is the focal point of the fair.

"I have a camper, so I'm here 24/7. I get up early in the morning, feed your animal, bathe your animal, get them ready, and then have to wait around for the show," said Eli Wolf, who is involved in 4-H.

In 4-H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

"4-H has taught me a lot of things, not just about animals, but also about teamwork and helping out each other, because it's really just like a giant community of people," Wolf said.

He told KDKA he has shown goats for several years.

"Unlike the carnival and stuff, these are projects done by kids as a family and as a community. So, I think that's really important that people come out and support this," Wolf said. "If you see every person here, they'll have a story to tell about how they've worked hard day and night coming out."

Organizers said the roots of the fair surround the people and agriculture that's been embedded in Fayette County since the 1950s.

"That has always been the base of our fair. From 4-H and even to open, we have exhibitors who are, they're adults, and they grew up in 4-H and then they are done with 4-H, aged out of 4-H, and then they're still doing it. I'm one of them," said Danielle Hansen, vice president of the fair board.

Hansen touted that the fair in Fayette County is one of the biggest in the state.

"It's definitely something to be proud of here in Fayette County," Hansen said.

As a fair-goer, you can also head to the outdoor arena for the tractor pull, demolition derby and monster truck races. Hansen said there are also other entertainment options for families to enjoy.

"This year, I have John Cassidy. He does comedy magic and things with balloons. We have a strong man act. He's an extreme strong man. And we have another circus act," Hansen said. "So, there's so many fun acts down there that a lot of people, I think, they're family acts, not just for little kids, or you know, adults. There's a lot of things that are offered in our family area."