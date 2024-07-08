Fayette City man charged in deadly Rostraver Township accident

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Fayette City man for his role in a deadly accident in Rostraver Township.

Jacob Posey, 23, was charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and careless driving, among other summary citations, according to a release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Posey was speeding when he collided with another car on Interstate 70 in March, killing another driver.

Troopers determined that Posey was going approximately 118 miles per hour just before the crash. Witnesses told police they tried to rescue the other driver, later identified as Tori Demo, of Washington County, but her vehicle burst into flames and was unable to be rescued, the release added.

Investigators believe Posey's excessive speed ultimately caused the accident.

Posey was arraigned on Friday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.