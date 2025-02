Crews respond to fire in West Mifflin

Crews respond to fire in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A person was killed after a fire in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

Crews confirmed a fire at a home on Millport Road was fatal, but they didn't release the victim's identity.

(Photo: KDKA)

The home was heavily damaged by the flames and smoke. The roof of the home was charred and a window was broken out. As of noon, the fire had been put out. Multiple agencies had responded Wednesday morning.

There's been no word on what started the fire.