Coroner called to Westmoreland County crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The coroner was called to a crash in Westmoreland County on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville at Barkley Road. Dispatchers said the call came in at 12:17 p.m.
The crash shut down Route 217 in both directions.
KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose reports from the scene that the crash involved one car and one minivan.
The Blairsville Fire Department is at the scene, as well as several Pennsylvania State Police units. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene after the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
