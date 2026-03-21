4 people killed in Westmoreland County crash, state police say

Four people were killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Saturday.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. along Creek Road in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman said via a public information report.

The vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree and becoming engulfed in flames, state police said. The victims' identities have not been made public, state police added, saying that rapid DNA testing will be used to identify them.

The Yough School District announced on its website on Saturday that, following the crash, all school-sponsored activities were canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

"A car accident involving multiple individuals has been reported, and we have received information indicating that there were fatalities. At this time, we have limited details and are awaiting confirmation from appropriate authorities so that we have accurate information. "Due to this impact on our school community, all school-sponsored activities are canceled for today, Saturday, March 21, 2026, and Sunday, March 22, 2026. "As we receive confirmed information, we will provide updates and share next steps to best support our students, staff, and school community. "We understand that news like this is difficult to process and ask that you please refrain from speculation or sharing unverified details, including on social media. "Please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank our first responders and agencies for their efforts and diligence, as they continue to investigate."

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-832-3288.