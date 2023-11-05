Fans gather at home of Nottingham Panthers to honor the life of former Penguin Adam Johnson

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom (KDKA) - Thousands of fans made their way into Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night in Nottingham to pay their respects to the former Penguins forward, Adam Johnson, who died in a freak accident last week during a game in the UK.

"The Nottingham Panthers would like to thank everyone who attended the Gathering for Adam Johnson at the Motorpoint Arena last night," the team said in a release and on social media."

Doors opened at the arena and thousands from across the country filed into the arena which had red carpeting laid out on the ice and fans lined up to sign books of condolences.

"The whole Panthers organization's love and prayers today are in Hibbing, Minnesota as family and friends put Adam to rest," the Panthers said. "Forever our #47."

Along with the red carpet and books of condolences, the video board showed a tribute video that included his time with Nottingham as well as his first NHL which was scored during his time as a Penguin.

Flowers displayed his name and his number, as well.

Johnson died last week after he was cut in the neck by a skate in what was described as a freak accident.

The Minnesota native was with the Penguins from 2018-2020.

He was 29 years old.