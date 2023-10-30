Pittsburgh Penguins to honor Adam Johnson with 'AJ 47' decal on helmets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor Adam Johnson with a decal on their helmets, the team announced Monday.

In a social media post, the Penguins said they will wear "AJ 47" decals for Monday's game at PPG Paints Arena against the Anaheim Ducks to honor their former teammate who was killed over the weekend in England.

"Honoring and remembering," the Penguins posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Tonight the Penguins will wear an 'AJ 47' decal on their helmets for their former teammate, Adam Johnson. There will be a pre-game ceremony and celebration of life after warmups."

Johnson and the Nottingham Panthers were playing the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday when he was killed after his throat was cut by an ice skate after colliding with a player. Both teams are in England's Elite Ice Hockey League.

The 29-year-old received medical attention on the ice from first responders, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. His death is under investigation by the South Yorkshire Police.

On Monday, members of the Penguins mourned Johnson and remembered him as a great teammate and player.

"It's an incredible tragedy," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He was a great kid. It was a privilege to be his coach. ... I remember his first game and his first goal in Minnesota. He was a great kid, a great player. And boy, he could really skate."

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said Johonson's death is "something that we've all been thinking about," while Pierre-Olivier Joseph said Johnson was a "joyful person."

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," Crosby said. "He's just a great guy, a great teammate, had an awesome attitude while he was here. Just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL. So, it's heartbreaking."

"I remember playing a lot of tennis with him in the bubble, and let me tell you, he was a good player," Joseph said. "I think just the way he carried himself, just a happy person in general, and we're sure going to miss him."