Family and friends remember 2 siblings killed in Wilkinsburg fire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A family continues to grieve two children killed in a house fire in Wilkinsburg over the weekend.

A memorial was set up on the front steps of the family's home. People have left behind flowers, stuffed animals and candles to remember 6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings.

6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings KDKA

"Novad's favorite subject was gym, but he could always tell me what book he was reading and what math problems he was doing and school. Brecc's smile was massive," neighbor Kaylin Horgan said Monday.

In a tight neighborhood like Shelbourne Avenue, Horgan quickly felt welcomed by the two children after she moved to the area about a year ago.

"They always made me feel so special to come home. They made productions out of saying hello to people," Horgan said.

According to crews, the two were trapped upstairs after the fire started in the first-floor kitchen on Saturday. Firefighters got the two out of the house, but they were unconscious. They were rushed to the hospital but later died.

"When I heard what happened, I like literally collapsed," Horgan said.

Horgan called it a tragedy. She said their kindness and smiles were contagious.

"Their big smiles and the way they would say hello to you," Horgan said.

Two promising young lives were taken all too soon, a heartbreaking tragedy for a mother and older sister.

"So many prayers. At this point, we just want to honor them the best way that we can and support their mom as much as we can," Horgan said.

At this point, there is no exact cause for the fire. The county fire marshal continues to investigate.