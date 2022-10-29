Watch CBS News
Two children killed in house fire in Wilkinsburg

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - This Saturday morning was a sad scene in Wilkinsburg.

Around 1:40 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 500 block of Shelbourne Avenue. 

Once they arrived, the fire crews were notified of an entrapment on the home's second floor.

Crews entered the home and pulled out two unconscious individuals, both were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A family member tells KDKA that the two people pulled from the fire were children.

They were 6 and 7 years old.

A firefighter was also injured but that injury was not life-threatening.

It's not known yet what caused the blaze but the Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:44 AM

