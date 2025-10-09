Chilly fall weather has arrived in the Pittsburgh area with cold mornings through the week

The chill has arrived, with most communities dipping to the 30s this morning.

If your area didn't quite get there this morning, it's almost a sure thing that you will tomorrow, with temperatures expected to be an additional 5 degrees or so cooler on Friday morning.

The chill won't be here too long with us warming up slightly on Saturday and Sunday.

For most, the chill is just what happens at this time of the year, but it also means an end to the growing season for area farmers.

The definition for "the growing season" is a little vague because it is inclusive of everyone, no matter what your location.

Here it is: The period of the year when it is warm enough for plants to grow. Here in western Pennsylvania and most of the U.S., the period that's warm enough for plants to grow occurs after the last frost of winter and before the first frost of fall. So some areas have already seen an end to their growing season. Others will see an end today, and others will see their first frost happen on Friday morning.

While morning lows will be chilly enough for light jackets and cardigans, afternoons will be mild. Sweats and jeans will keep you comfy, but I don't think anyone will give you a weird look if you are in shorts this afternoon.

Winds will be light at around 5mph. Highs go from near 60 today to the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be just as sunny as today, but clouds will be back on Saturday, and I will call the skies mostly cloudy.

Our next rain chance comes on Sunday with scattered showers expected.

Model data is really jumping on Sunday's rain chance now, with data showing upwards of a half inch falling. I am a little skeptical we will see that much and will, for now, call for around a fifth of an inch of rain.

I do expect the Steelers game will see a passing shower or two, and if you are going to the game, you should be prepared for some rain.

