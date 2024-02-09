Fajita Pete's opening in North Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new restaurant is coming to The Block Northway in Ross Township.

Tex-Mex "sensation" Fajita Pete's is set to open its doors on Feb. 12.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of Fajita Pete's at The Block Northway. This much-anticipated addition to the community promises to bring authentic and delicious Tex-Mex cuisine to food enthusiasts in the area," said Jamie Pavlot, the director of experience for LRC Realty.

The Texas-based company will move into a 1,700-square-foot space and serve its iconic fajitas with fresh ingredients.

"We believe that the community will thoroughly enjoy our handmade tortillas, flavorful fajitas, freshly made chips, guacamole and queso and other staple Tex-Mex offerings. We look forward to becoming a favorite destination for food lovers and families alike," said local owners Chris and Brittny Mabry in a news release.

Fajita Pete's is opening at The Block Northway. (Photo: The Block Northway)

The Block Northway is a shopping center in the North Hills that's home to stores like Aldi, BJ's, Crumbl Cookie, Marshalls, PetSmart, The Container Store and Dave & Buster's. It's gaining Fajita Pete's shortly after losing another restaurant. The Wahlburgers at the shopping center closed at the end of December.

When running his Mexican restaurant, Pedro "Pete" Mora learned people wanted quality fajitas delivered right to them, which is how the idea for Fajita Pete's was born. The restaurant opened its doors in 2008 and started franchising in 2015.

The location at The Block Northway will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m. They'll offer dine-in, takeout and catering services.