North Hills Wahlburgers closes permanently

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Wahlburgers in the North Hills is permanently closed.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the restaurant at The Block Northway announced it would be closing for good but didn't say why.

"We appreciate all of our staff and customers for the past couple years and look forward to seeing you at our Robinson Mall location," the restaurant wrote.

The burger restaurant closed on Friday, saying, "You cleared us out of food and have to close the doors. Thank you everyone for everything!"

Wahlburgers was created by chef Paul Wahlberg, the brother of actor Mark Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block founder Donnie Wahlberg. The first store opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts, and the first franchise location opened in 2014 in Toronto. By 2021, there were more than 50 locations.

All three brothers visited when the Ross Township location opened in 2018. About 1,000 people showed up to meet the brothers, some waiting for hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Donnie said it wasn't his first time in Pittsburgh and he's loved every minute in the Steel City.

"I love Pittsburgh," he said during the 2018 visit. "One of my favorite cities. I lived in Pittsburgh for a while actually, in the Strip District. It's so great to be here."

The Wahlburgers location in Robinson, about a 30-minute drive from The Block Northway, is still open with normal business hours. It's the only Wahlburgers left in Pennsylvania, though there is one across the border in Youngstown.